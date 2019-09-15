BURLINGTON — A domestic disturbance call Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of three people on drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
At 9:07 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a suspicious conditions call in reference to a possible domestic disturbance at a residence south of Burlington.
When they arrived, deputies saw a vehicle trying to leave the residence and stopped the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, Travis Gene Orillion, Deputies observed a semi-automatic pistol tucked between the driver’s seat and center console, according to the release. Deputies on scene knew Orillion was a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.
Orillion and to other occupants were removed from the vehicle and deputies searched it. They found approximately 24.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, small plastic baggies and numerous rubber bands inside the vehicle, according to the police. While searching the front seat passenger, Jamaica Danielle Morris, deputies found methamphetamine, Ecstasy and Klonopin pills, according to the release.
While searching the backseat passenger, Jeannie Lee Blouin, deputies found methamphetamine, according to the release.
Orillion, Morris and Blouin were transported to the Alamance County Detention Center.
Orillion, 31, of Haw River, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II drug, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He has a $100,000 secured bond.
Morris, 27, of Burlington, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II drug, felony possession of a schedule I drug and misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV drug.
She has a $35,000 secured bond.
Blouin, 35, of Graham, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II drug.
She has a $45,000 secured bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.