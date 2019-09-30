GREENSBORO — An employee beaten during a morning robbery at a motel last week died Monday, and a 28-year-old Greensboro man now faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Pravinbhai Suthar, 64, of Greensboro, was assaulted at about 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Rodeway Inn and Suites at 3117 Cedar Park Road.

Divine Shakim Wheeler is charged in Suthar’s death. Wheeler is also charged with kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident.

More than 20 minutes passed after the call was dispatched before a police officer arrived at the motel. That officer then asked for paramedics and firefighters to also be dispatched. “Bleeding from head,” the event report reads, adding that it was serious bleeding.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Thursday that there were no available officers in the area, so 911 operators had to dispatch officers from other districts across the city.

The motel worker who called 911 from the office was not the victim, police said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments