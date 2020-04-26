GREENSBORO — Two armed men robbed a convenience store and assaulted an employee early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 12:34 a.m., officers responded to the Family Fare BP on 2712 Lawndale Drive in reference to a robbery of business. Two men armed with a rifle and handgun entered the business and assaulted the employee before leaving in a black van with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release. The employee refused treatment by EMS.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
