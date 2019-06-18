GREENSBORO — When first responders found Mary Foulks, 80, unresponsive in her son's bedroom, there was dried blood on and near her body and signs that she had suffered from multiple blunt force injuries to her body, a new report states.
Foulks died at Moses Cone Hospital's emergency department on Jan. 29 and her son, 60-year-old Edward Paul Foulks, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.
He is being held in the Guilford County jail without bail.
Last week, the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released Mary Foulks' autopsy report stating that she died from blunt force injuries to her head, neck, torso, arms and legs.
The medical examiners also found two metal screws and a staple in her hair, the report states.
Examiners said in the report that extensive internal injuries included the softening of her spinal cord and a trauma to her back may have led to neck compression resulting in asphyxia.
Mary Foulks had a history of significant renal failure and was on dialysis.
Greensboro Police have not released a motive in Mary Foulks' death.
Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 29 to 4304 Summit Avenue in Greensboro after Mary Foulks had been reported as unresponsive.
Edward Foulks told paramedics he had left his bedroom for a few minutes before returning and finding his mother lying on the floor upright, the autopsy report states.
Edward Foulks said he slapped his mother several times in an attempt to wake her, according to the autopsy.
Firefighters reported finding dried blood on the floor, her hand and in her hair.
Paramedics transported Mary Foulks to the hospital where her heart stopped beating. After 30 minutes she was declared dead and police ruled her death a homicide.
Mary Foulks death was the city's fifth homicide this year. That number has grown to 17 since then.