EDEN — A 48-year-old Eden woman is under arrest, accused of breaking into a home, stealing items and then trying to cut the teenage resident inside, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Darlene Harris, 48, of the 13900 block of N.C. 87, Eden, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, felony breaking-and-entering, and felony larceny after breaking-and-entering.
The break-in occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment on Stoneybrook Drive in Eden.
A teenage resident was inside the home when Harris allegedly broke in and began stealing items. Harris then retrieved a knife from the kitchen and attempted to cut the juvenile, according to the release. The victim sustained minor injuries in the altercation.
Rockingham County deputies searched the area after being called to the scene and located Harris. She was in the Rockingham County jail with a $200,000 secured bond. She has a tentative court date of June 10th.
