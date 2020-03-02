EDEN - Police are looking for a man accused of trying to rob a Dollar General store Sunday and running away, leaving his partner behind, according to the Eden Police Department.
Logan Everette Hatcher ran from the store, 519 Morgan Road, before police arrived, according to a news release. Warrants have been obtained for Hatcher for one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Christina Cheyenne Armijo was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held under $100,000 secured bond.
Police ask anyone with information about Hatcher's whereabouts to call Det. Lance Hash at 336-623-9755 (24 hours) or 336-623-9240 (office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.