Logan Everette Hatcher, Christina Cheyenne Armijo

 Eden Police Department

EDEN - Police are looking for a man accused of trying to rob a Dollar General store Sunday and running away, leaving his partner behind, according to the Eden Police Department.

Logan Everette Hatcher ran from the store, 519 Morgan Road, before police arrived, according to a news release. Warrants have been obtained for Hatcher for one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Christina Cheyenne Armijo was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held under $100,000 secured bond.

Police ask anyone with information about Hatcher's whereabouts to call Det. Lance Hash at 336-623-9755 (24 hours) or 336-623-9240 (office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

