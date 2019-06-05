EDEN — Parents of a 17-month-old boy have been charged with misdemeanor child abuse after police were called to a residence Monday for a possible drowning.
Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the 1400-block of Delaware Avenue in reference to a possible drowning involving the boy at a residential pool, according to a police news release. Emergency personnel and police attended to the child before the boy was taken to UNC Rockingham Health Care before being airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
The child was awake and in stable condition at the time of the flight. There were no reports of injuries to the other children and the 17-month-old is expected to make a full recovery.
During the investigation, police detectives gathered evidence to support misdemeanor child abuse charges against the parents of the child.
As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Nova Chelyene Fuquay and 35-year-old Theodore Lawson Weese were charged for allegedly creating and allowing a substantial risk of physical injury upon the child. They were arrested without incident and transported to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Both were both placed in the Rockingham County Jail with bail set at $7,000 each. Fuquay will have a first appearance on June 13 in Rockingham County District Court. Weese is scheduled for a first appearance on Aug. 7.