WENTWORTH — An Eden man who has been wanted by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office for more than a month has been found and arrested.
Roger Dale Pruitt Jr., 40, was wanted on charges including assault on a female, assault by strangulation and second-degree kidnapping.
Pruitt was found in the Reidsville area and was taken into custody without incident after a brief search, the sheriff's office stated in a news release it sent out Saturday. He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center with bail set at $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.