WENTWORTH — An Eden man who has been wanted by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office for more than a month has been found and arrested.

Roger Dale Pruitt Jr., 40, was wanted on charges including assault on a female, assault by strangulation and second-degree kidnapping.

Pruitt was found in the Reidsville area and was taken into custody without incident after a brief search, the sheriff's office stated in a news release it sent out Saturday. He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center with bail set at $5,000.

