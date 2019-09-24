Edvin N. Mazariego

WENTWORTH — An Eden man was arrested Monday for allegedly making threats against two employees of the Rockingham County Department of Social Services.

Edvin N. Mazariego, 52, of 1227 Carolina Ave., Eden, is charged with two felony counts of threaten executive, legislative, or court officers. The charges are a result of alleged threats made by Mazariego to a Rockingham County social worker and their supervisor, according to a Rockinham County Sheriff's Office news release.

"Threats toward our hard-working social workers or any Rockingham County employee are always taken very seriously and will not be tolerated", Sheriff Sam Page stated in the release. "They do a tremendous job and do not deserve to be threatened or harassed for doing so."

Mazariego was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center with bail set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.

