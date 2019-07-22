Sykolian Kanais Tinsley

EDEN — An Eden man is charged with attempter murder in a shooting that sent another Eden man to the hospital.

Around 2:47 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to UNC Rockingham hospital in reference to a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police news release.

Investigators identified the victim as 20-year-old Jonathan Paez Rubio, of Eden. It was determined that Rubio was in the vicinity of First and Cedar streets when he was shot multiple times. He suffered potential life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to a trauma center. 

Police identified Sykolian Kanais Tinsley, 20, as the suspect in the shooting. After a thorough investigation and consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office, Tinsley was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Rubio.

Tinsley was taken into custody without incident around 8:30 p.m.. He is being held in the Rockingham County Jail without bail and has an initial court date of Aug. 6.

