GREENSBORO — A 16-year-old Eastern Guilford High School sophomore is facing a charge of burning a school house after ramming scissors into an outlet, authorities said.
Magdalena Pacheco-Aguilar had a first appearance Friday on the felony charge in front of Guilford County District Court Judge Betty Brown.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Steve Cole said later Friday that he spoke with a school official and his understanding is that when the scissors went into the outlet Thursday they caused sparks or a flame.
Cole said a teacher was able to extinguish the flames and damage was limited to the area around the outlet.
Cole said no one was injured.
Pacheco-Aguilar appeared before Brown Friday via a video conference from the jail to the courtroom.
She didn't speak but Brown was told a magistrate placed her on a custody release to her father.
Her mother, who spoke to Brown through an interpreter, told Brown that Pacheco-Aguilar's father had been deported two years ago and would not be permitted to get his daughter.
Brown agreed to release the student to her mother.
Brown placed Pacheco-Aguilar on a 7 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly curfew and scheduled her next court date for July 11.
The former Eastern Guilford High School was destroyed in a fire in November 2006. No one was charged in that fire.