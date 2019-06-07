court gavel
GREENSBORO — A 16-year-old Eastern Guilford High School sophomore is facing a charge of burning a school house after ramming scissors into an outlet, authorities said. 

Magdalena Pacheco-Aguilar had a first appearance Friday on the felony charge in front of Guilford County District Court Judge Betty Brown. 

Chief Assistant District Attorney Steve Cole said later Friday that he spoke with a school official and his understanding is that when the scissors went into the outlet Thursday they caused sparks or a flame. 

Cole said a teacher was able to extinguish the flames and damage was limited to the area around the outlet. 

Cole said no one was injured. 

Pacheco-Aguilar appeared before Brown Friday via a video conference from the jail to the courtroom. 

She didn't speak but Brown was told a magistrate placed her on a custody release to her father. 

Her mother, who spoke to Brown through an interpreter, told Brown that Pacheco-Aguilar's father had been deported two years ago and would not be permitted to get his daughter. 

Brown agreed to release the student to her mother. 

Brown placed Pacheco-Aguilar on a 7 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly curfew and scheduled her next court date for July 11.

The former Eastern Guilford High School was destroyed in a fire in November 2006. No one was charged in that fire.

