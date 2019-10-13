GREENSBORO — A woman accused of first-degree murder in Saturday’s SUV crash that killed one person and injured five others now faces additional charges, including driving while impaired, according to authorities.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said. Both are being held without bond.

Watlington also is charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle, hit and run injury (felony), speeding - failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, and driving while license revoked - license not reclaimed.

Officers responding shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to 3028 W. Gate City Blvd. found several people who had just been struck by an SUV, police said.

Zanelle S. Tucker, 30, died at the scene, police said. Three victims are in critical condition, and two others are in stable condition, a police department spokesman said Sunday afternoon. Their names have not been released.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

