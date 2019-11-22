GREENSBORO — A student faces a charge after bringing a gun to James B. Dudley High School on Thursday.
Police charged Anthony De'Shawn Cheek, 16, with having a weapon on education property, according to jail records.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said school administration was made aware of the gun leading to Cheek's arrest.
No one at the school was injured, he added.
Cheek is being held in the Guilford County jail under a $20,000 bail.
