GREENSBORO — A driver who police say was likely having a medical emergency was hospitalized after crashing at the intersection of New Garden Road and Battleground Avenue this morning. 

Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said that police responded to the scene of the accident about 9:15 a.m.

Glenn said the unidentified driver left the roadway, crossed a parking lot and made hit a delivery vehicle before the car came to stop near a line of trees. 

The driver is hospitalized with unknown injuries, police said. Glenn said he was not sure what kind of medical emergency the driver had. 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476.

