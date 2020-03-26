The driver a stolen SUV faces charges in a vehicle chase that crossed three counties and four cities before ending in gunfire Thursday when Davidson County deputies shot and killed one of the passengers in the vehicle, according to the Davidson and Forsyth County Sheriff’s offices.
Charles Justin Boothe, 31, of Winston-Salem was charged with fleeing to elude and assault with a deadly weapon on a law-enforcement officer, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Boothe was being held Thursday afternoon in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said.
Boothe is scheduled to appear in court on Monday and on April 16.
More charges are pending in the case, the sheriff's office said.
The chase began on Lewisville-Clemmons Road around 3:05 a.m. when a Forsyth County deputy saw a silver Mercedes SUV speeding and tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver didn’t stop, and the deputy gave chase. The Mercedes had been reported stolen from Winston-Salem, and there were three people in the SUV, according to the Forsyth sheriff’s office.
The pursuit headed east into High Point, then went from High Point to Greensboro, then south to Davidson County and into Thomasville and Lexington, according to Christina Howell, the public affairs officer for the Forsyth sheriff’s office. At one point in the pursuit, Forsyth deputies used stop sticks — a tire-deflation device — and managed to slow the vehicle.
After the SUV went through Lexington, and continued to head south, Davidson County deputies took over as lead pursuers, with Forsyth deputies still following.
Davidson County deputies eventually stopped the vehicle in the Linwood community, near the intersection of N.C. 150 South and Old Salisbury Road. However, the driver of the stolen Mercedes tried to run over the Davidson deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two Davidson County deputies began shooting at the SUV, killing one of the occupants and injuring another, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The injured person is receiving medical treatment at an area hospital, according to Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Burns. The SUV's third occupant is in custody.
Boothe is accused driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 40 East while fleeing from Forsyth County Deputy B.L. Baugus, who was attempting to stop the SUV, an arrest warrant says. Boothe also is accused of driving his vehicle toward Forsyth County Deputy Eason and almost hitting him, the warrant said. At the time, Eason was participating in the chase.
The warrant didn't provide Eason's first name or initials.
Burns said Thursday morning he was not releasing the names of the deputies involved, the injured person, or the person killed by deputies.
No deputies were injured in the incident, Burns said.
Burns declined comment on whether whether deputies recovered a gun from the stolen Mercedes.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether officers were right to use deadly force, which is standard procedure in North Carolina. Both deputies who shot their guns are on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, also standard procedure.
Some Davidson County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were damaged in the incident, but it’s unclear how many.
The police departments in High Point, Greensboro, Thomasville and Lexington and the N.C. State Highway Patrol helped the two sheriff’s offices in the pursuit.
