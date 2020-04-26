BURLINGTON — Authorities have arrested a man after a domestic dispute late Saturday resulted in a kidnapping, assaults and two vehicles being crashed, including one into a building where a person inside was injured, according to a news release from Burlington police.
At 11:26 p.m., police responded to Lakeside Avenue on a domestic assault call. While en-route, responding officers witnessed a vehicle crash into a building at 651 W. Webb Ave., coming to rest partially inside.
Five people were inside the building, ranging in age from 3 to 28 years old. A juvenile inside the building suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center, authorities said.
A second vehicle also was observed crashed into a pole at 220 Elmira St.
When officers arrived on the domestic assault call, they discovered both of the crashed vehicles were related to that disturbance.
Investigators determined that Rahyme Jamar Crisp, 21, of the 400 block of Elm Court in Burlington, had kidnapped his girlfriend at knifepoint during the assault on Lakeside Avenue, according to the release.
Crisp also assaulted the victim and her children while they were attempting to flee by using his vehicle to strike theirs multiple times on Elmira Street while traveling toward Webb Avenue, police said. This caused the victims' vehicle to strike the Webb Avenue building.
Warrants were obtained for Crisp for one count of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run.
Damage to the vehicles, buildings and utilities are estimated to be more than $20,000.
Crisp later surrendered to officers at the Burlington Police Department. He is being held without bond at the Alamance County jail.
