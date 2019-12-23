Burlington bank robbery suspect

Burlington police released these images of a man they say robbed a PNC Bank on Monday afternoon.

BURLINGTON — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a robbery at PNC Bank, 2946 S Church St, at 12:48 p.m., according to a release from Burlington police.

An unidentified man wearing a dark-colored beanie and a camouflage jacket had passed a teller a note demanding money. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

The man left the building, heading toward International Drive. It's unknown if the suspect fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact police at (336) 229-3177.

