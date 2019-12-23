BURLINGTON — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a robbery at PNC Bank, 2946 S Church St, at 12:48 p.m., according to a release from Burlington police.
An unidentified man wearing a dark-colored beanie and a camouflage jacket had passed a teller a note demanding money. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.
The man left the building, heading toward International Drive. It's unknown if the suspect fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact police at (336) 229-3177.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.