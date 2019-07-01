Charges:
Four felony counts of selling/delivery of heroin
Four felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin
Two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale/distribution of a controlled substance
Felony conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin
Misdemeanor possession of marijuana
Misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle for the sale/distribution of a controlled substance
Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Olds was given a $100,000 secured bond.