Desmond Marquis Olds

Charges:

Four felony counts of selling/delivery of heroin

Four felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin

Two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale/distribution of a controlled substance

Felony conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle for the sale/distribution of a controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olds was given a $100,000 secured bond.

