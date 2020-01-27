RANDLEMAN -- A deputy who stopped to help the driver of an SUV that appeared to be broken down Sunday ended up arresting the man for driving a stolen vehicle, authorities said.
The black Chevrolet SUV was on the shoulder of Interstate 73/74 when a deputy soon discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Greensboro, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, Deante Tre Devaugh Cheek, 25, of Asheboro, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of heroin, both felonies, deputies said. He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center with a $3,000 secured bond and is expected to appear today in Randolph County District Court.
