A shootout in Davidson County’s Linwood community between a rifle-wielding man and sheriff’s deputies sent three people to the hospital, including a deputy, according to Sheriff Richie Simmons.
Deputies went to 167 Cox Ave. around 9:45 a.m. after getting a call about a domestic disturbance there, Simmons said. A man and his wife were arguing, and the man had a rifle, Simmons said.
By being on the property, the man was violating a domestic protective order, Simmons said.
Two deputies responded first, a training officer and a trainee. Shots were fired, and the man shot one of the deputies in the foot. The gunman then shot his wife, Simmons said. More law enforcement showed up, and more shots were fired, with authorities eventually shooting the man twice, Simmons said. It’s unclear who shot first or how many shots were fired. The entire incident was over in about 15 minutes, Simmons said.
“He started spraying rounds at our deputies, and we returned fire and struck him twice,” Simmons said.
The man is in custody at the hospital, Simmons said, and charges will be filed once he is released from medical care. As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office had not released the names of anyone involved.
All three people shot were taken to area hospitals, and all three are expected to be OK.
“Nobody has life threatening injuries,” Simmons said.
Denton police, Lexington police, the N.C. State Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Wildlife Commission also responded to the scene.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating whether the deputies were right to fire their weapons, Simmons said. The SBI investigates every law enforcement involved shooting in North Carolina.
According to Davidson County property tax records, the property at 167 Cox Ave. is owned by Ann Killian, and there are two mobile homes on the tract. Authorities blocked the road about one-half mile from the scene.
Simmons said he doesn’t think the shooting will impact the trainee’s decision to join law enforcement.
“I don’t think it’s going to affect him one bit,” Simmons said.
