  Ellis Ray Coleman Jr.

A deputy in Davidson County shot a man after responding to a disturbance involving a father and son, WGHP/Fox 8 reports.

A statement from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office did not offer details but said a warrant for arrest has been issued for Ellis Coleman Jr., accusing him of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

It was unclear whether Coleman, 29, of Pinehaven Drive in Lexington, was the person shot.

The injured person was hit in the upper right shoulder and was taken by helicopter to a hospital, according to WGHP/Fox 8.

An investigation continues with assistance from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff's office said.

