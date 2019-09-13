Investigators are on scene where a deputy-involved shooting reportedly happened in the Lexington area on Friday morning.

The sheriff's office says the situation began with a "disturbance" and ended with the shooting at 139 Pinehaven Drive, reports WGHP/Fox 8, the Journal's news gathering partner.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The deputy was not injured. Fox 8 reports.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments