Burroughs.jpg

Frank Otis Burroughs, III

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

EDEN — Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Eden man Monday who they say texted a message to his mother threatening that officers "would never take him alive."

Frank Otis Burroughs III is accused of cutting several tires on a vehicle Monday afternoon at the home of his mother and stepfather in the 100 block of Wimbish Road, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release. When Burroughs' stepfather confronted him, Burroughs ran into a wooded area and texted his mother, who told deputies she believed he was armed with a gun and a knife.

A sheriff's K-9 unit came to help track Burroughs, who was spotted soon afterward by deputies and state Highway Patrol troopers who ran after him.

Burroughs was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, possession of marijuana up to a 1/2 ounce, failure to appear in court (four counts), and resist, delay or obstruct a law enforcement officer. He was jailed on a $16,000 secured bail, deputies said.

Recommended for you

Load comments