Alamance.jpg

John Jayquan Moore, Alex Elijah Jones, Annabella Mae Bergeron

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office

GRAHAM -- Two inmates in the Alamance County Detention Center are accused of telling a 22-year-old woman in Graham where and how to pass bad checks for cash, according to Alamance County sheriff's officials.

John Jayquan Moore, 22, and Alex Elijah Jones, 30, encouraged Annabella Mae Bergeron, 22, to try to pass the checks at Food Lion stores, deputies said.

Moore, of Graham, and Jones, of Burlington, were both charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies, reports stated.

Moore's bond is $25,000 and Jones' bond is $7,500.

Bergeron was charged with conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense and her bond is $2,500, deputies said.

