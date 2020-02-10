Beale,George 2-10-20.png

George Baker Beale

MEBANE - Deputies arrested a 62-year-old man Saturday after he attacked his stepdaughter, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a disturbance at Pine Lake Mobile Home Park in the 2400 block of S. NC 119 Highway in Mebane.

During an argument, George Baker Beale overpowered his stepdaughter, grabbed her by the throat, threw her to the floor and choked her repeatedly, deputies said. Beale also sat on her to prevent her from getting up while he choked her, deputies said.

Deputies interviewed the victim’s mother, who witnessed the assault.

Beale was arrested on a charge of assault on individual with disability, a felony. He was jailed in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

