SUMMERFIELD - Deputies arrested a man accused of shooting a rifle into the front of someone else's vehicle early Saturday, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew Brian Wilson, 22, and his girlfriend, Ann Marie Smith, 26, met two people in their respective vehicles at the intersection of US 158 West and Price Mill Road in Summerfield. The parties exchanged words before Wilson retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot numerous times into the front of the victims' vehicle at about 4:45 a.m., deputies said.
The victims ran away as the shooting was occurring and neither victim was injured. Deputies are withholding the victims' names because of safety concerns.
Investigators believe the parties involved were acquainted with each other.
Wilson was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an enclosure (vehicle), and possession of firearm by felon. He was jailed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
Smith was arrested by Guilford County deputies, charged with three felony counts of aid and abet, and placed in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Wilson and Smith live in the 8500 block of Hudson James Road in Summerfield.
