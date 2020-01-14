SNOW CAMP — A 24-year-old Raleigh man was arrested Monday after his ride needed a tow from the home he is accused of breaking into, Alamance County deputies said today.
Deputies responded to a call at 4:05 p.m. about someone trying to steal a vehicle from a home in the 3700 block of Vernon Lane. Deputies found two men and a tow truck driver and were able to determine no one was trying to steal the vehicle, which was stuck in the driveway.
Authorities said one of the men, identified as Raevon Smith, had entered the house and attempted to steal multiple firearms.
Smith had asked the other man — the owner and driver of the car — for a ride to the house.
The driver told deputies that he got stuck in the driveway trying to turn around and called a tow truck. Smith was in the home at the time.
Someone who knew the home was unoccupied called 911, according to a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
The driver, who told deputies he did not know Smith's intent, was not charged.
Smith was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny/felony, and resist, delay, and obstruct. He was taken to the Alamance County Jail and also served with outstanding warrants on a charge of felony larceny in Durham County, and injury to real property and failure to appear in Wake County.
His bail on the Alamance County charges is $25,000.
