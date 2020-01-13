Straughan

Daniel Brian Straughan Jr.

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office

GRAHAM -- A 28-year-old Mebane man was charged with statutory rape of a child, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office announced today.

Daniel Brian Straughan Jr., of the 6100 block of North N.C. Highway 49, is jailed on $75,000 bond, deputies said.

The investigation began Aug. 12, 2019. According to his arrest warrant, the date of offense was listed as Nov. 7, 2017 through March 31, 2019.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments