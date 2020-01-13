GRAHAM -- A 28-year-old Mebane man was charged with statutory rape of a child, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office announced today.
Daniel Brian Straughan Jr., of the 6100 block of North N.C. Highway 49, is jailed on $75,000 bond, deputies said.
The investigation began Aug. 12, 2019. According to his arrest warrant, the date of offense was listed as Nov. 7, 2017 through March 31, 2019.
