ASHEBORO — Police have arrested a man in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting death of a 30-year-old man, authorities said.
Joseph Greene Jr., 21, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant on a charge of murder in the death of Roy Quentin Elliott, who died after being shot in the 600 block of Tipton Drive, police said.
Greene was captured Thursday afternoon by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to Asheboro police, authorities said.
