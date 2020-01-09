SOPHIA — Randolph County deputies arrested a 39-year-old man after responding to a call about a road rage incident.
Bobby Dale Jones Jr. of Beckerdite Road is charged with first-degree burglary, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and break or enter motor vehicle, all felonies, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He was also charged with two misdemeanors: larceny and driving while license revoked. Jones is jailed on a $200,000 secure bail.
Deputies received a call Wednesday from someone who provided a tag number of a Camaro reportedly involved in a road rage incident. The owner of that vehicle told deputies that Jones had stolen it.
While checking the area, deputies found Jones in the driveway of his previous residence on Beckerdite Road and eventually found the stolen Camaro beside another home on that road.
Deputies also found another vehicle belonging to the victim had been broken into and a cell phone taken from it. The phone was found where Jones was taken into custody, deputies said.
Jones is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court on Friday.
