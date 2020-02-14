Gant,Dedric 2-13-20.PNG

GRAHAM -- A 50-year-old Mebane man was arrested after deputies say he stole money from his mother by taking her checks, making them out to himself and forging her name.

Dedric Lamont Gant, of the 1100 block of West Holt Street in Mebane, is charged with five counts each of obtaining property by false pretense, forgery of instrument, uttering forged instruments, all felonies, as well as three counts of misdemeanor larceny, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Gant's mother was able to provide copies of the five checks that showed them made out to Gant, with her forged signature.

Gant was jailed Wednesday in the Alamance County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

