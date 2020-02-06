BURLINGTON - A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he tried to strangle his mother and pushed his grandfather to the floor.
Deputies responded to a call about a family disturbance at about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Johnson Road. During the altercation, Urais Samuel Singletary punched his mother in the face multiple times and pulled her hair, deputies said. She also had scratches and red marks around her throat, where Singletary used both hands to try to strangle her, according to arrest documents.
Singletary was charged with assault by strangulation, a felony; and assault on a female, simple assault, injury to real property, and resist, delay and obstruct, all misdemeanors, deputies said. He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and has a $17,500 secured bond, deputies said.
