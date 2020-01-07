BURLINGTON - A Burlington man faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Edward Eugene Beasley, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
Jerry Brandon, 54, of 5240 George Miles Road, is jailed on a $200,000 secure bond, according to a news release.
Deputies were called to 5268 George Miles Road just before 2 p.m. Dec. 28 after one of Beasley's neighbors reported that he appeared to be dead.
Authorities determined Beasley, 68, was stabbed multiple times.
