Jerry Brandon

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office

BURLINGTON - A Burlington man faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Edward Eugene Beasley, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Jerry Brandon, 54, of 5240 George Miles Road, is jailed on a $200,000 secure bond, according to a news release.

Deputies were called to 5268 George Miles Road just before 2 p.m. Dec. 28 after one of Beasley's neighbors reported that he appeared to be dead.

Authorities determined Beasley, 68, was stabbed multiple times.

