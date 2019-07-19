ASHEBORO — A Denton man has been accused of starving two dogs to death.
Bud Barry Hulin, 41, last known address is 1941 Mose Glover Road, Denton, had temporarily moved into a friend's home on N.C. 47 in the Denton area Sunday along with his two dogs, according to a Randolph County Sheriff's Office news release. Hulin placed the dogs in the fenced-in yard of the residence.
Hulin left the residence to go back to his prior residence in Davidson County to gather more of his belongings. He told deputies he was gone longer than he had intended to be and forgot to give the dogs water when he left in the morning. At some point, the dogs died.
Upon Hulin’s return, the homeowner repeatedly made threats toward him, threw items and busted out the driver-side window of Hulin’s truck, the release states.
After being called Monday to the residence for animal cruelty, deputies advised both to stay separated and let Hulin collect his belongings. Randolph County Animal Control was contacted and they advised they were on another call and couldn’t advise time of arrival.
Hulin retrieved the two dogs from the yard and put them in the back of his truck. He said he would bury them. A female at the residence said she was home all day sleeping and did not go outside.
This incident was then turned over to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division to investigate further.
Following the investigation, it was determined Hulin was negligent in both of dogs' deaths and a warrant for arrest was issued for Hulin on Wednesday for two counts of felony kill animal by starvation.
On Thursday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested Hulin. He was transported to Guilford County jail and served his warrant. His bail was set at $2,500. His first appearance is set for Aug. 13 in Randolph County District Court.