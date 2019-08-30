A Denton man has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child under the age of 11.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office along with Davidson County Department of Social Service Child Protection Division received a complaint of a minor child being sexually assaulted by a suspect known to the family, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Sufficient evidence was obtained through a forensic interview of the child and detective interviews with the family to charge 43-year-old Paul David Ellison. of 322 Daniel St., Denton. He was arrested Thursday afternoon and transported to the Randolph County Detention Center. His bail was set at $25,000 and a first appearance was set for Friday in Randolph County District Court.
