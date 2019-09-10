BURLINGTON — A man found dead lying in the front yard of a home Monday night has been identified.

Myson Carlos Claude Russell, 19, of Durham Street, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. in a yard in the 1300-block of Cloverdale Street, according to a police news release. Officers were responding to a shots fired called in that area.

The investigation is ongoing.

