GREENSBORO — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting outside a credit union in Greensboro Friday morning.
The woman's death marks the city's 29th homicide in 2019 and seventh since Aug. 24.
At 8:22 a.m., police responded to Premier Federal Credit Union at 1400 Yanceyville St., police said.
Deputy Chief Brian James said late Friday morning that the man is in "very critical condition" and in surgery at an area hospital.
James said the shooting appears to be domestic, but officers are still trying to learn the relationship between the victims.
"We do not believe there is a suspect at large," James said.
James would not comment on whether either injury was self-inflicted.
The victims' names have not been released. Police said they are locating the victims' families prior to releasing that information.
The two victims were found in the credit union's parking lot, and the shooting happened before it opened, James said.
The credit union closed because of the shooting.
