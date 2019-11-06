Deputy shot

Police had a road closed in the Davidson County town of Linwood after a deputy was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday morning.

A Davidson County Sheriff's deputy was shot Wednesday morning, according to WGHP-Channel 8.

Authorities responded to a domestic situation at 167 Cox Ave. in Linwood this morning.

In all, three people were shot: the deputy, the suspect and a woman, the report states.

The deputy is alert and talking. He was taken to a local hospital. The suspect was taken into custody.

More details to come.

