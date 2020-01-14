A Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputy is at an area hospital Tuesday morning after someone drove an SUV through a garage door at a business, hitting the deputy in the process, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies went to 152 Kanoy Road, in Thomasville, around 7:27 a.m. after getting a call about a woman being attacked, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies were working to find the caller when the SUV rammed through the garage door, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver wouldn’t stop, and the other deputies began shooting at them. The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver was taken to a hospital for their injuries. It’s unclear if the driver was shot, and the sheriff’s office isn’t releasing the driver’s name.
A person inside of the business was also taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. Their name has not been released either.
The sheriff’s office said its deputy who was hit by the SUV is in stable condition. Because a law enforcement officer discharged their weapon, the North Carolina SBI is investigating the use of force.
