Updated at 6:40 p.m.
A Davidson County Sheriff’s deputy received medical treatment after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office charged 17-year-old Nicholas Andrew Myers, 17, of Lexington with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer and resisting public officer.
He was held on a $85,000 secured bond.
______________________________________________________________
Updated at 2:12 P.M.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office identified 17-year-old Nicholas Andrew Myers as the suspect in Wednesday morning's incident.
In a press release, the sheriff's office said it would release Myers' charging information and his bond amount as soon as possible.
______________________________________________________________
A Davidson County Sheriff's deputy received medical treatment after being dragged behind a vehicle, the Journal's news gathering partner WGHP/Fox8 reported Wednesday.
Sheriffs deputies said the incident began as a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Old U.S. Highway 52. While the deputy was at the vehicle's window, the person in the vehicle drove off and the deputy hung onto the window before letting go.
After a brief chase, deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle at a house on Bradley Tysinger Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.