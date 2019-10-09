Davidson County Sheriff's Office (copy)

Updated at 6:40 p.m.

A Davidson County Sheriff’s deputy received medical treatment after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office charged 17-year-old Nicholas Andrew Myers, 17, of Lexington with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer and resisting public officer.

He was held on a $85,000 secured bond.

______________________________________________________________

Updated at 2:12 P.M.

______________________________________________________________

Sheriffs deputies said the incident began as a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Old U.S. Highway 52. While the deputy was at the vehicle's window, the person in the vehicle drove off and the deputy hung onto the window before letting go. 

After a brief chase, deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle at a house on Bradley Tysinger Road. 

