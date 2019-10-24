WINSTON-SALEM — A Clemmons man is in the Forsyth County Jail charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Michael James Geitner, 36, was arrested Thursday after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at his residence at 6220 Highland Brooke Drive in Clemmons, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office had received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the search at the residence Thursday morning.
Geitner's bail was set at $100,000. His first court date is Nov. 14.
Anyone with information related to this investigation should call the sheriff's office at 336-727-2112 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800.
