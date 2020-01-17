Brandon Scott McDaniel

Brandon Scott McDaniel, 20, of Clemmons was charged with first-degree murder after his infant son died on Jan. 16, 2020.

 Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

A Clemmons man has been charged with first degree number in the death of his infant son, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday. 

Brandon Scott McDaniel, 20, sought medical care for the baby Monday and was charged at the time with felony child abuse. 

The child died on Thursday from his injuries, and the charges were upgraded to first degree murder. 

The child's name and age were not immediately released.

McDaniel is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. 

