Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Two city sanitation workers were killed and two people were wounded in a shooting Friday morning at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal Services Center on Lowery Street, according to Winston-Salem city officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
One of the deceased is Terry Lee Cobb, 48, according to Cobb's widow. Cobb was a senior equipment operator with the sanitation department.
The shooter also was a sanitation worker, officials said. The other injured person also is a city employee. A police officer is one of the two wounded. The police officer was shot twice but is expected to recover, the sources said.
Police received reports of gunfire before 7 a.m. and went to the Johnson center to see a shooter on the western side of the building, sources said. The shooter fired at police, and an officer was shot twice. Police returned fire and killed the shooter.
Police then went into the building and found an employee dead inside and another injured, sources said. The injured city employee is undergoing treatment in intensive care but is expected to survive.
The shootings inside the building apparently took place in the break room, sources said.
The property where the shootings occurred is the center of city sanitation operations.
Sanitation worker Dwight Black, 66, was running five minutes late when he parked his car at the facility. He said he was about to swipe his card to enter the building when people ran past him.
"They're shooting. Run!' Black said of the people leaving the building. “Fight or flight. I just followed suit.”
“I didn't know what was happening so I just kind of got out of the way until I could ascertain what was going on,” he added.
Black ran back to his car and said other people did the same and drove off. He said he just stood back and watched until police arrived.
Black said he was “kind of numb” after the shooting. “Everybody was devastated," he said. “Tough day."
Herbert Martinez, an employee, was sitting in his truck in the parking lot before 7 a.m. when a coworker ran out from the public works facility and said someone was shooting inside the building. He stayed in his truck and then heard gunshots.
The two ran and hid in a ditch, and then they heard more shots, Martinez said. They also called police.
Police will not release information about victims in the shooting until a 2 p.m. press conference at the public works building, said Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr.
In an email to city employees, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity acknowledged the shooting and expressed his condolences for the victims and their families.
"It is my sad duty to tell you that we had a workplace shooting this morning involving employees at Lowery Street," Garrity wrote. "We are withholding further information until we can confirm the details. I have asked the heads of the field departments to ensure their employees are aware of this incident."
"I cannot express adequately how saddening it is to have something like this happen within our city family. Please keep these employees involved in this incident, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers. The city’s EAP program is standing by to provide counseling services. If you would like to use their services, please contact Human Resources. Rumors are flying, but in the interest of making sure we only provide confirmed information, this is all I can say for now. I will provide an update later today."
The SBI as well as the police department's criminal investigations division are investigating. The SBI investigates all officer involved shootings in the state.
Police closed roads and rerouted traffic. A SWAT officer with a rifle was at the gate of the facility, and the mobile command unit for the Winston-Salem Police Department was at the scene, as well.
Tom Foreman with the Associated Press contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.