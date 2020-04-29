Winston-Salem police allege that a group of teenagers and young children stole 46 cars in a monthlong string of auto dealership break-ins.
The juveniles, 19 in total, ranging in age from 9 to 16, are suspected of stealing cars from 20 auto dealerships in Forsyth County, according to Winston-Salem police. Because they are younger than 18, their names will not be released.
According to Lt. Amy Gauldin of the Winston-Salem Police Department, some of the children are repeat offenders and have stolen multiple cars, . Many were going for joy rides, probably out of boredom from being out of school, Gauldin said.
“Their success in the early stages certainly exacerbated the problem,” police Capt. Steven Tollie said. “These other kids saw them with a new car, and they shared how they acquired it.”
The break-ins began March police said, and some of the auto dealerships were victimized more than once. For the most part, Tollie said, the thieves stole keys for new cars or cars being serviced at the dealership.
Police have tried to detain the children, but the Forsyth County Department of Juvenile Justice has denied all custody orders sought by detectives, according to the police department.
Detectives have arrested one adult, Mekeal Steward Binns, 19, in connection with the thefts. Binns is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle .Arrested March 25, he was still in the Forsyth County jail as of Wednesday morning, police said.
The 46 cars are worth more than $1.1 million in total, police said. Detectives have recovered 40 of them.
“That’s a bunch of cars, and it’s a bunch of money,” Tollie said. “I am hoping that we get this investigation progressed to the point we can get this stopped.”
Gauldin said police are working with local auto dealerships to help them better secure their buildings and to put measures in place to prevent would-be thieves from getting car keys in the future.
Authorities are asking that anyone with any information about the thefts contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.