BROWNS SUMMIT — Two 18 year olds are charged in a shooting Thursday that left one person injured, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office responded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 7400 block of Friendship Church Road, the sheriff's office said today in a news release.
One adult who was shot was taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said deputies stopped the suspects' vehicle on Hicone Road near McLeansville Road minutes after they fled the shooting site.
Justice Life Crosby of McLeansville and Chrishaun Shymore Mingo of Greensboro, both 18, were each charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Mingo is being held under a $130,000 bail and Crosby $100,000, the sheriff's office said.
No further details were available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.