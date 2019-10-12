Fana Anquette Felton and Meranda Chantel Watlington

Fana Anquette Felton (left) and Meranda Chantel Watlington

 Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Two women face murder charges after an SUV ran into multiple people early Saturday at a West Gate City Boulevard gas station leaving one dead and three in critical condition, police said.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said in a news release. Officials did not release their addresses.

Officers responding shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to 3028 W. Gate City Blvd. found several people who had just been struck by an SUV, police said.

Zanelle S. Tucker, 30, died at the scene, police said. Three victims were in critical condition with life- threatening injuries, and two others were being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said Saturday afternoon.

Police are still investigating what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

