RAMSEUR — Randolph County deputies charged two people in connection with an investigation into stolen goods being bought at a pawn shop here.
Stolen merchandise was recovered during a search of County Pawn on U.S. 64 East, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Thursday in a news release. Deputies began investigating after getting complaints that the business had been buying stolen items, the sheriff's office said. Authorities did not detail what items had been stolen or recovered.
Investigators charged Steven Craig Doss, 46, of Asheboro and Carmen Michelle Cox, 35, of Staley with two counts each of receiving stolen goods, the sheriff's office said.
They each received a $25,000 unsecured bond.
The sheriff's office said the investigation remains open and more charges are pending.
