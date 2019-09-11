GREENSBORO — A man known by authorities as the "Chameleon Beard Bandit" who was arrested after a foiled bank robbery attempt in Benson on April 2 has been linked to a Greensboro robbery, police said on Wednesday.
Ronnie Hiram Wessinger Jr., 46, of Gaffney, S.C., was wanted in numerous bank robberies including one Nov. 17, 2017, at the Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road, police said in a news release.
Greensboro's was the fourth in a series of multi-state armed bank robberies that began in September 2017 in Durham.
As the series of robberies continued, Wessinger gained the nickname as he often changed his appearance by coloring his beard, police said. After he was arrested in April, Greensboro detectives began investigating and comparing evidence from that robbery attempt and the Greensboro bank robbery. Police said investigators were able to connect Wessinger to the Greensboro case.
Multiple law enforcement agencies from Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, as well as FBI offices in Richmond, Va., and Greensboro participated in the investigation.
The Greensboro Police Department Robbery Squad with the assistance of the FBI Piedmont Safe Streets Task Force is continuing the investigation before making a final determination as to how many unsolved bank robberies may be connected to Wessinger, as well as a possible accomplice, the release said.
