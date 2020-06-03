GREENSBORO — The sheriff's office has announced a cash reward up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrests of those involved in the Guilford County Courthouse arson.
Someone set fire to the courthouse at 201 S. Eugene Street about 1 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.
The costs for repairs and clean-up relating to the fire are estimated at $200,000, Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing told the Board of Commissioners on Monday.
Around the same time, there was damage and looting to downtown businesses. A Mattress Firm on Lawndale Drive was also burned. The destruction came after a day of peaceful protesting in downtown Greensboro.
The sheriff's office said the courthouse fire was contained and extinguished by emergency responders.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information on the arson or the identity of the arsonist to contact Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.