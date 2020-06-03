Closings in Greensboro (copy)

Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro, NC on March 13, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

GREENSBORO — The sheriff's office has announced a cash reward up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrests of those involved in the Guilford County Courthouse arson.

Someone set fire to the courthouse at 201 S. Eugene Street about 1 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The costs for repairs and clean-up relating to the fire are estimated at $200,000, Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing told the Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Around the same time, there was damage and looting to downtown businesses. A Mattress Firm on Lawndale Drive was also burned. The destruction came after a day of peaceful protesting in downtown Greensboro. 

The sheriff's office said the courthouse fire was contained and extinguished by emergency responders.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information on the arson or the identity of the arsonist to contact Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments