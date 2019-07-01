Charges:
Felony selling/delivery of suboxone
Felony with intent to manufacture, sell or delivery suboxone
Felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale/distribution of a controlled substance.
Reece was given a $2,500 secured bond.
