Carey Beth Reece

Charges:

Felony selling/delivery of suboxone

Felony with intent to manufacture, sell or delivery suboxone

Felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale/distribution of a controlled substance.

Reece was given a $2,500 secured bond.

